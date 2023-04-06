Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens cut Truist Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.64.

TFC opened at $32.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,599,980,000 after purchasing an additional 581,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,340,000 after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

