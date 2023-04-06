Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Gap Down to $23.80

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.80, but opened at $23.32. Trustmark shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 28,998 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Trustmark Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 79.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly acquired 1,500 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,299,000 after acquiring an additional 131,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Trustmark by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,946,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,265 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,689,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,807,000 after acquiring an additional 79,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,506,000 after acquiring an additional 33,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 39.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 246,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

