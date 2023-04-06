Tufton Capital Management Acquires 840 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tufton Capital Management raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE MO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.