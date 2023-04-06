Tufton Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,687 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,711,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,747,187. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.74. The company has a market capitalization of $470.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

