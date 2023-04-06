Tufton Capital Management Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.66. The stock had a trading volume of 341,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.59.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

