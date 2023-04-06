Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,945 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 316,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $71,234.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $71,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $38,815.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $528,144. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

TWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Maxim Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Shares of TWO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.23. 413,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,016. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $21.84.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.87%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.