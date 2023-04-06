U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

SLCA stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $21.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $967.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.59.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $818,401.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,434,969.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 67.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 74,965 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,396,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

