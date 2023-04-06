UBS Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 180 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IAG. Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.11) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 200 ($2.48) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.05) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 168 ($2.09) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.24) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 167.80 ($2.08).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 1.4 %

LON:IAG opened at GBX 146.25 ($1.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,925.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 90.47 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 173.58 ($2.16). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 154.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.73.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

