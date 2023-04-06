Uniswap Price Hits $6.12 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.12 or 0.00021869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.53 billion and $62.06 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00325042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012093 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000893 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000649 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000205 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.20263912 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 643 active market(s) with $56,472,523.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

