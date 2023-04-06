United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 2,168 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Paychex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.09. 405,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.45. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 76.14%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

