United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

RTX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.71. 583,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691,877. The company has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.52.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

