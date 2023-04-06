Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded down $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $132.64. 1,152,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.69.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

