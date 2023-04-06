Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Trading Down 3.4%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $20.01. Approximately 22,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 12,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

