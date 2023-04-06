Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line Trading Up 2.7 %
VALU opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.58. Value Line has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $118.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.13.
Value Line Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.
Value Line Company Profile
Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.
