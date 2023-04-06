Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Trading Up 2.7 %

VALU opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.58. Value Line has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $118.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.13.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Institutional Trading of Value Line

Value Line Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Value Line by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Value Line by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Value Line by 10.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Value Line by 52.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Value Line by 11,415.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

