VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.02

VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.02 and traded as high as $23.57. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 24,042 shares.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 413,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 177,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 38,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

