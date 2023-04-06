VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,235,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,311. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $263.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.83 and its 200 day moving average is $220.23. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

