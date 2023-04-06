Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.37. 3,779,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,907,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

