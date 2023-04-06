Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,074 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $44,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,871,199. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

