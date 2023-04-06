Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Trimmed by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 380,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,829,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,059,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,411,000 after buying an additional 391,074 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 475,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,534,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.51. 2,587,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,889,847. The firm has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

