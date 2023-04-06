Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.10% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $65,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.34. 419,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,322. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

