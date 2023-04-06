Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 98,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 43,341 shares.The stock last traded at $69.25 and had previously closed at $69.10.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.90.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.