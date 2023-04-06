VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 4,810,623 Shares

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 4,810,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $769,699.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,524,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,900.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 4,251,563 shares of VBI Vaccines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total transaction of $467,671.93.

Shares of VBIV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.14. 9,982,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,959. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54.

VBI Vaccines’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, April 12th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 12th.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 115.47% and a negative net margin of 10,471.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

