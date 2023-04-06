Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

VEEV traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.42. The stock had a trading volume of 172,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,291. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $496,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,318 shares of company stock worth $4,769,482. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.