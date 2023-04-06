Velas Self Reported Market Cap Hits $55.89 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Velas has a market capitalization of $55.89 million and $1.64 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00064470 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00040322 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017494 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,434,967,002 coins and its circulating supply is 2,434,966,999 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

