Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verano in a report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Verano’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. Verano has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $9.39.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $225.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.67 million. Verano had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

