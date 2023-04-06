VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Holdings Cut by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 22.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $767,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in VeriSign by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in VeriSign by 14.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,510. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.73. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $224.56.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.49, for a total value of $126,578.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,454.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,473 shares of company stock valued at $12,975,131. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

