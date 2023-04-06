Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Down 5.1%

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $118.07 and last traded at $118.18. 61,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 140,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.44 and a 200-day moving average of $123.34. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.82%.

In other Veritiv news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $608,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Veritiv by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after acquiring an additional 123,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,784,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

