VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 226,945 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 141,206 shares.The stock last traded at $60.85 and had previously closed at $60.87.
The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.52.
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
