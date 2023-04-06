Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,530 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.4% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $28,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 57,093 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 103,156 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,401. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $38.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

