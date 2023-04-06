Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,372 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 3.3% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $38,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 13,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $281.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,948. The company has a market capitalization of $177.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.07. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $344.81.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

