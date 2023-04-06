Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Comcast by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 19.3% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.63. 3,912,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,336,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $158.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

