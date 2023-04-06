Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $858.56. 58,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,513. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $873.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $827.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $808.16.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

