Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) CFO Sells $556,398.00 in Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) CFO Greg Zante sold 30,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $556,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greg Zante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Greg Zante sold 131,029 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $2,227,493.00.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.77. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,353 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $14,100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 312,377 shares in the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

