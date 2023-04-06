VirtualMeta (VMA) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $32,547.63 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00349056 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $33,369.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

