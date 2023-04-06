voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VJET opened at $2.13 on Friday. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31.
About voxeljet
