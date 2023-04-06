Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Up to $8.15

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $8.46. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 1,166 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Waldencast Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

About Waldencast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WALD. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Waldencast by 295.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Waldencast during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.