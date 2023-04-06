Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Boosted by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.10. The stock had a trading volume of 675,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,352. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

