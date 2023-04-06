Wanchain Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $53.42 million and $1.08 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00064162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00040291 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001253 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,342,908 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

