WazirX (WRX) One Day Volume Tops $1.58 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, WazirX has traded up 10% against the dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000659 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $70.70 million and $1.58 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

