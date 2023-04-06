WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.80-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $535-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.53 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of WDFC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.61. 141,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,397. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of -0.16. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $145.16 and a 1 year high of $209.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $124.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.44%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 72.49%.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $493,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Read More

