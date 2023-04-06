Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $85.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.63.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MS opened at $83.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $140.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $451,711,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 123.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

