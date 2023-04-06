Westwood Management Corp IL Invests $35.65 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 296,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,651,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 4.8% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,571,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,181,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $6,119,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,102 shares of company stock worth $12,320,188 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $210.79. 4,954,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,421,672. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $225.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.01.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

