WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $44.04 million and approximately $699,619.15 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00323807 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00021724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012054 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000886 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003572 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.