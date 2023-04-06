Winch Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,958,441 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $183.90. The stock had a trading volume of 62,806,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,569,938. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $364.07. The company has a market capitalization of $581.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

