Winch Advisory Services LLC Buys 593 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 452.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,022,870. The stock has a market cap of $155.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

