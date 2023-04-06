Winch Advisory Services LLC Buys 978 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 204.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.39. The company had a trading volume of 225,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.62. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $113.34.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.