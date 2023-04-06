Winch Advisory Services LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,728,000. Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NIC stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $62.98. 9,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,267. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $925.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
