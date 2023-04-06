Winch Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Winch Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.6% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.71. 2,691,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,652,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $271.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.40.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

