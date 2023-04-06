Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,945 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after acquiring an additional 590,699 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after acquiring an additional 338,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,583 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.17. 3,714,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,908,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $114.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

