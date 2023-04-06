Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,578 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Shares of BABA traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.04. 10,301,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,113,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.20.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.